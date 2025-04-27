Following the Pahalgam attack, FWICE renewed its ban on Pakistani artists, with Amit Sadh backing the move, saying “Country comes first” and supporting government decisions.

Following the ghastly attack on tourists in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its 2019 directive to ban Pakistani artistes in India.

Reacting to FWICE's decision, actor Amit Sadh, during the promotions of his film 'Pune Highway', told ANI, "Country comes first. I believe in the government. I believe in the people who are running the country and the decisions that they take. Sometimes, there is no right or wrong in life. So I believe in the government. I believe in the actions they think they have to take for our nation."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees had pushed for a boycott of Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. And now, after the Pahalgam attack, the organisation renewed its directive.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Calling for a complete ban on Pak artists, General Secretary of FWICE, Ashoke Dubey, said,"Since this is a matter of national interest, the nation comes first. The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful. We have again issued a press release stating that if any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists or technicians, we will take action against them and stop working with them."

Dubey further mentioned that all associations linked with FWICE are being sent letters. He went on to say that they have also written to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister to issue a notification stating that if any Indian member works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them.

