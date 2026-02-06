India's spin duo Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are set to dominate the T20 World Cup. With exceptional wicket-taking records and top bowling averages since the last tournament, they have established India as a formidable spin force.

India's foxy spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as one of the world's most destructive 'spin twins' in T20I cricket, capable of running through batting line-ups all by themselves in spin-friendly Asian conditions. When Team India starts their campaign against the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, all eyes will be on the pairing of Varun, who has looked absolutely unplayable and Kuldeep, who has made the most impact in the limited opportunities he has received. Both have proven to be excellent in conditions that assist spin even slightly, and with their ability to craft a versatile over with their line-lengths, flights, dips and bounce, they have the ability to bamboozle the world's best.

Dominant in wicket-tally

Since the last T20 World Cup, Varun has been the top wicket-taker among Test nations with 57 scalps in 30 matches at an average of 13.92, an economy rate of 7.42, with two fifers to his name and best figures of 5/17. In less than half chances than this Tamil Nadu star, Kuldeep has taken 25 wickets in 13 matches at a lesser average of 12.84 and a similar economy rate of 7.73, with two four-wicket hauls to his name and a best spell of 4/7.

Amongst the world's best in terms of averages

Considering all the bowlers across Test-playing nations with at least 20 T20I wickets since the last T20 WC, Kuldeep's average is the second-best, and Varun's bowling average is at fifth-best. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (35 wickets in 18 matches), boasts of the best bowling average amongst Test-playing nation bowlers, with 11.25, but that does not make Varun and Kuldeep any less impactful as they have played a massive role in India not dropping a series following their T20 WC triumph back in 2024.

Have made India a spin superpower

While India has Axar Patel (28 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 18.35) in their spin bowling ranks alongside Washington Sundar, two quality all-rounders, Varun and Kuldeep's specialist skill has been such a big plus in India becoming a spin superpower leading upto the T20 World Cup. Since the last T20 WC, they have a combined spin-bowling average of 15.99, the best among all Test-playing nations and the third best after Nepal (15.27) and Canada (15.68), who are also participating in the tournament.

Rich in individual honours

While Kuldeep has not got regular chances, he makes it count almost every time he gets the ball, making everyone question why he is not a premier all-format superstar already. In the Asia Cup unbeaten run last year, Kuldeep won two 'Player of the Match' awards for performances against UAE and Pakistan in the group stage and emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 9.29, with an economy rate of 6.27 and best figures of 4/7. Varun on the other hand has topped three different series, the tour to South Africa towards the end of 2024 which marked his comeback in the Indian set-up, with 12 wickets at an average of 11.5 with a fifer, the home series against England last year with 14 scalps at an average of 9.85 with a fifer and the home South Africa series towards the 2025-end with 10 wickets at an average of 11.2 with a four-fer. Throughout his run, he has won two 'Player of the Match' awards and two 'Player of the Series' awards, both at home against England and South Africa. (ANI)