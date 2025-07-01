Image Credit : x

Soori's Maaman holds the 10th spot on the list of 2025’s highest-grossing Tamil films, earning ₹55 crore at the box office.

At number 9 is Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C. Released during Pongal, the film turned out to be a blockbuster, collecting ₹62 crore in total.

In the 8th position is Vikram’s Veera Theera Sooran, which garnered ₹68 crore worldwide, continuing Vikram’s strong presence at the box office.