Kuberaa to Dragon: Top 10 Tamil box office hits from the first half of 2025
Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of the first six months of 2025.
Kollywood Box Office in First Half of 2025
The first half of 2025 has come to a close, and we’ve entered the next six months of the year. A list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films from the past six months has been released. Interestingly, only four films on the list have crossed the significant ₹100 crore mark, and among them, just one has surpassed the ₹200 crore milestone. Here's a look at the top performers at the Tamil box office so far this year.
Madha Gaja Raja Rocked the Box Office
Soori's Maaman holds the 10th spot on the list of 2025’s highest-grossing Tamil films, earning ₹55 crore at the box office.
At number 9 is Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C. Released during Pongal, the film turned out to be a blockbuster, collecting ₹62 crore in total.
In the 8th position is Vikram’s Veera Theera Sooran, which garnered ₹68 crore worldwide, continuing Vikram’s strong presence at the box office.
Thug Life Outdid Retro
Sasikumar’s Tourist Family, released in May 2025, was a major success and holds the 7th spot on the list with a total collection of ₹91 crore.
Closely competing with it is Suriya’s Retro, which ranks at number 6, having earned ₹97 crore at the box office.
At number 5 is Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Despite the star power and acclaimed director, the film managed to collect ₹98 crore but was considered a major box office disappointment.
Kuberaa Nears Vidaamuyarchi
Kuberaa, directed by Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush in the role of a beggar, holds the 4th spot on the list. The film has grossed over ₹125 crore worldwide and continues its successful theatrical run. While it underperformed in Tamil Nadu, Kuberaa has emerged as a hit in the Telugu market.
At number 3 is Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi, which has impressed at the box office with a total collection of ₹138 crore.
Good, Bad, Ugly Takes the Top Spot
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon takes the 2nd spot on the list of 2025’s highest-grossing Tamil films. The movie created a record by completing a 100-day theatrical run and collected an impressive ₹151 crore at the box office.
Topping the list at number 1 is Ajith Kumar’s Good, Bad, Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Released in April, the film became a massive blockbuster, earning ₹245 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the first half of 2025.