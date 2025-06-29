Tollywood cinema has a heartfelt way of portraying love in all its complexities—painful, patient, and pure. This list features 7 hidden gems on OTT that gently restore your faith in love and second chances.

Tollywood has a remarkable way of telling love stories—raw, emotional, and deeply relatable. Whether you’re healing from heartbreak or simply craving a romantic reset, these Telugu films on OTT remind us that love, in all its imperfections, is still worth believing in. From soft romances to second chances, here are 7 Tollywood gems that beautifully rebuild your trust in love.

7 Tollywood gems on OTT to rebuild trust on love:

1. Geetha Govindam (2018)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

This heartwarming romantic comedy is about an upright young man whose good deeds are constantly misinterpreted by the lady he loves.

Why Watch: It is laugh-out-loud, tear-inducing, and a lesson that true love requires patience and belief.

2. Tholi Prema (2018)

Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna

A first love story and second chance romance, the film captures the emotional ups and downs of lost and recovered love.

Why Watch: Ideal for anyone who feels time is important when it comes to love.

3. Malli Raava (2017)

Starring: Sumanth, Aakanksha Singh

Spun on three timelines, this period romance takes the audience on rediscovered love over years between two child friends.

Why Watch: Ideal mix of simplicity and complexity that shows how love evolves with age.

4. Majili (2019)

Starring: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

This movie depicts a man attempting to move on from love in the past and how he gets healed and loved ultimately through an arranged marriage.

Why Watch: A highly emotional ride that depicts how fractured people can potentially find complete love.

5. Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma

A new interpretation of contemporary relationships, ambition, and quirky friendship constructed from a marriage setup.

Why Watch: Sweet and true, it redefines love and partnership and what they can be.

6. Love Story (2021)

Starring: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi

A romance, yes, but also a film about ambition, caste, and healing through love and respect.

Why Watch: It's subtle, truthful, and demonstrates love as strength rather than sentiment.

7. Chi La Sow (2018)

Starring: Sushanth, Ruhani Sharma

A chance encounter for two people who have been brought together by a arranged marriage turns into all-night conversation about life, loss, and longing.

Why Watch: It's so intimate and ascetic, it'll make you a believer in love that starts with acquaintance.

Tollywood may be all glamour and big sweeping gestures, but it's also love that's real, complicated, and redeemable. These Amazon Prime Video picks are fabulous films, yes, but they're also odysseys that nudge your heart softly ajar again. So snuggle up with a throw blanket, press play, and let these tales remind you that love is worth fighting for again.