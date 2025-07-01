- Home
July 1st Week OTT releases: Heads of State to The Old Guard 2; 9 movies, series to watch
The first week of July brings a wave of new movies and web series to OTT platforms. From action-packed adventures to gripping dramas, there's something for everyone. Here's a look at 9 films and series to watch out for
1. Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 1, 2025
Type: Documentary Series (Based on true events)
Story: This documentary delves into the 2005 London 7/7 bombings, exploring how authorities pursued the perpetrators.
2. Heads of State
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: July 2, 2025
Type: Action-Comedy
Cast: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Story: A comedic action story about two spies and a politician caught in a misunderstanding.
3. The Old Guard 2
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 2, 2025
Type: Action/Fantasy
Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne
Story: The immortal warriors return in this sequel to the 2020 hit, facing a new threat.
4. The Sandman – Season 2, Volume 1
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 3, 2025
Type: Fantasy/Drama
Story: Dream (Morpheus) continues his journey, confronting his past and humanity.
5. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
Platform: Sony LIV
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Type: Crime Thriller
Cast: Amit Sial, Bhagavati Perumal
Story: The story of India's largest manhunt after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.
6. Kaalidhar Laapata
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Genre: Hindi-Tamil Crossover Drama
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan
Story: A family drama centered around a father's sudden disappearance.
7. The Good Wife (Tamil)
Platform: JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj
Story: A woman restarts her legal career after her husband's imprisonment.
8. Uppu Kappurambu
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Satire-Comedy
Story: A comedic tale of village politics and social satire.
9. Madras Matinee (Tamil)
Platform: Sun NXT
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Genre: Drama/Social Satire
Story: A story revolving around a small-town theater and its politics.