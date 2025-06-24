Image Credit : Twitter

Kuberaa Box Office Collection

Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kuberaa was released in theaters on June 20th. It's a crime thriller drama.

According to sacnilk.com, the film earned a remarkable Rs. 14.75 crore on its first day, with Rs. 10 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.5 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.02 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.23 crore from Hindi.

On the second day, the movie did a business of Rs. 16.5 crore, including Rs. 11.5 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.65 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.05 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.3 crore from Hindi.

On the third day, Kuberaa earned Rs. 17.35 crore, comprising Rs. 13.03 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.17 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.05 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.42 crore from Hindi.

The film's fourth-day earnings saw a significant drop, collecting only Rs. 6.50 crore.

So far, Kuberaa has collected Rs. 55.10 crore at the Indian box office.