Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-Rashmika film sees sharp drop after strong weekend
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna, saw a significant drop in its box office collection on its fourth day. Despite a strong opening weekend, the film's Monday earnings took a hit.
Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna's film Kuberaa was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans eagerly awaited its release. Now that the movie is out, it's receiving a decent response at the box office. The film earned well in its initial days. Meanwhile, the fourth-day collection figures have surfaced, which might surprise many. Let's see how Kuberaa fared in its Monday test at the box office.
Kuberaa Box Office Collection
Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kuberaa was released in theaters on June 20th. It's a crime thriller drama.
According to sacnilk.com, the film earned a remarkable Rs. 14.75 crore on its first day, with Rs. 10 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.5 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.02 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.23 crore from Hindi.
On the second day, the movie did a business of Rs. 16.5 crore, including Rs. 11.5 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.65 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.05 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.3 crore from Hindi.
On the third day, Kuberaa earned Rs. 17.35 crore, comprising Rs. 13.03 crore from Telugu, Rs. 4.17 crore from Tamil, Rs. 0.05 crore from Kannada, and Rs. 0.42 crore from Hindi.
The film's fourth-day earnings saw a significant drop, collecting only Rs. 6.50 crore.
So far, Kuberaa has collected Rs. 55.10 crore at the Indian box office.
About Kuberaa
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa was released in theaters on June 20th. The film's story revolves around a beggar who becomes a victim of a conspiracy by a former CBI officer working for a corrupt CEO. However, he later devises a game plan that turns the tables. Dhanush completely shines in the film. He has portrayed his character brilliantly. Fans who have watched the film are even demanding a National Award for him. Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna's performances are also decent.