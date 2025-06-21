Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt note and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Kuberaa, expressing gratitude to the team and praising co-stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and director Shekhar Kammula.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a special note for the 'Kuberaa' team and gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of the movie.

On Friday, Rashmika posted pictures on Instagram featuring director Shekar Kammula, Jim Sarbh, Dhanush, Nagarjuna and crew.

She expressed gratitude in a long note that read, "Kuberaa...Sameera from Kuberaa.. being directed by Shekar Kammula sir.. there's just something about him that made me perform Sameera the way I did.. His genuine love for the craft always overflows to his films and that's the reason I wanted to work with him.. And when I got the chance, I just went and fully surrendered to him.. So today everything that you watch of Sameera is all him.. @kammula.sekhar sir."

She added, "When you work with such amazing people, who are just such brilliant actors.. it's a big big biggggg responsibility to be good yourself to elevate their performances.. And acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir you have no other choice.. but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva.."

"Nag sir, words can never do justice to him as a performer or him as a person but I truly adore and admire him.. he is just the best.. his way of life is just.. the most special.. it is inspirational," Rashmika also praised Nagarjuna.

"The whole gang.. you know the direction department is loveeeee @nikethbommi I LOVEDDDDDD working with you guys ya.. so so damn fun you guys are. The camera department.. the actors.. all of them are so strong with their craft....I wish them all the bestest..the costume department...@kavyasriraam and gang.. the light department.. everyone man.. everyone played their parts so well.. I am so honoured

The production @jhanvinarang so so happy for you and proud of you @asiansunielnarang sir..," she further added.

Rashmika concluded, “I really feel so honoured..Thankyou god!...Thankyou to the extended family (fans) Thankyou to all the audience.. Thankyou to everyone.. Sameera is the most beautiful kind of chaos and when you watch the film you'll understand why I am saying this. Kuberaa is now in theatres and trust me it'll be worth your while!”



'Kuberaa' has been released in theatres on June 20.

'Kuberaa' boasts an ensemble cast of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarabh in the lead roles. It is directed by Shekhar K.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in Kuberaa, adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.