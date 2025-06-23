- Home
Kuberaa Day 3 Box Office: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns big over weekend – Check
Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa continues its strong box office run, with impressive third-day collections adding to its successful weekend performance across key markets.
While Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par is doing wonders at the box office, the South Indian film Kuberaa is also earning tremendously. Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, Kuberaa performed brilliantly at the box office upon its release. The third-day collection figures have been released, and they are quite impressive. According to sacnilk.com, the film earned 17.25 crores on its third day. Sekhar Kammula directs the film.
Kuberaa Box Office Collection
The crime thriller Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released alongside Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. Both films are receiving a good response at the box office. Kuberaa collected 14.75 crores on its opening day. On the second day, the film earned 16.5 crores. The film continued its strong performance on the third day, earning 17.25 crores. The film has so far done a business of 48.50 crores at the Indian box office. Director Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. However, the film is not receiving a significant response in Hindi.
About Kuberaa
Directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sunil Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sonali Narang, and Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa has a budget of 120 crores. The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. It is a crime drama film woven around a beggar and a former CBI officer. It shows how a beggar's luck changes overnight, and then he plays a game that blows everyone's mind. However, there isn't much for Rashmika Mandanna to do in the film. Her entry is after the second half. Dhanush dominates the entire film. His character and acting are being highly praised.