Image Credit : x/ movie production

About Kuberaa

Directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sunil Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sonali Narang, and Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa has a budget of 120 crores. The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. It is a crime drama film woven around a beggar and a former CBI officer. It shows how a beggar's luck changes overnight, and then he plays a game that blows everyone's mind. However, there isn't much for Rashmika Mandanna to do in the film. Her entry is after the second half. Dhanush dominates the entire film. His character and acting are being highly praised.