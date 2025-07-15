An unknown man entered the building where Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaffrey, and KL Rahul reside, placing large stones in the elevator and making inappropriate gestures towards CCTV cameras. Police are investigating the matter.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, actor Javed Jaffrey, and cricketer KL Rahul live in a building in Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai. Shocking news has emerged from there. An unknown man entered the popular celebrities' building and placed large stones inside the building's elevator. He also made inappropriate gestures towards the CCTV cameras there.

Man's Actions in Kriti Sanon and KL Rahul's Building

This incident took place on June 19 around 1 am in a housing society located on Nargis Dutt Road. According to a Mid-Day report, Khar police have registered an FIR and have also started investigating the matter. Umesh Sarate, who is the security manager of the society, gave complete information about the incident to the officials. The report further states that a police officer said that the man came to the society in a yellow car and then entered through gate number 1. He said that he was going to a flat located on the 17th floor. The officer said, 'The flat owner had previously instructed the security personnel to allow any guest inside the society without intercom confirmation. Based on this, security supervisor Shyam Pandey let him in and asked him to park the car in the guest parking located in basement 2.'

What is the whole matter?

However, the man parked his car in basement 1 and was then sent elsewhere by another guard, Vijay Yadav. He then handed over his car keys to guard Javed Nawad and said that he needed to use the bathroom. The officer further said, ‘Ten minutes later, he said that he wanted to go to a flat located on the 14th floor, but when the security personnel tried to confirm with that resident through the intercom, there was no response. Later, the man again insisted on going to the 17th floor, but the security present there did not find it right, so they expelled him from the society. After this, the twist in the story came when the next morning the building's elevator was found closed. Then CCTV footage revealed that the man had placed large stones inside the elevator and also made obscene gestures towards the CCTV cameras.’

An FIR has been registered in this matter. His address has also been traced from the number of the accused's car. In such a situation, the police have come to know that he is currently admitted to the hospital. It is being told that further investigation will be done after he is discharged.