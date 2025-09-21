Ram Charan Movie Update: Sukumar’s Flop Actress Choice Sparks Mega Fan Outrage
Director Sukumar is busy working on the script for Mega Power Star and Global Hero Ram Charan's next movie. It's rumored that he has finalized a Bollywood heroine for the film. However, reports suggest that Mega fans are not happy with this choice.
Ram Charan is busy with Peddi
Global Star Ram Charan is busy with his 16th film, Peddi, a sports drama by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. The team is aiming for a March 27, 2026 release.
Ram Charan's film with Sukumar
After Peddi, Ram Charan will reunite with director Sukumar. Their last film, 'Rangasthalam,' was a huge hit, and this new pan-India project is highly anticipated.
Kriti Sanon as Ram Charan's pair?
Sukumar is reportedly considering Kriti Sanon for the lead role. She previously worked with Mahesh Babu in a Telugu film '1: Nenokkadine.' Despite her past flops in Telugu, he feels she fits the part.
Mega fans' dissatisfaction?
Mega fans are reportedly unhappy with this casting news, citing Kriti Sanon's past Telugu flops like '1: Nenokkadine' and 'Adipurush.' No official announcement has been made yet.
When is the official announcement?
Shooting for the Ram Charan-Sukumar film is set to start next year. The movie is being planned on a grand pan-India scale. An official announcement with more details is expected soon.