  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blackpink's Rosé has tested positive for Covid-19

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    K-pop star Rosé of Blackpink had undergone an RTPCR test and has tested positive. The other three members of the all-girl gang have tested negative, announced the talent management company.

    Image: Rosé/Instagram

    The fear of coronavirus continues to loom over people. In recent times, many celebrities had to cancel their music concerts because of catching Covid-19. The list includes celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Elton John. Now, K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Rosé has tested positive for the virus, announced YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

    Image: Rosé/Instagram

    According to a media report, YG Entertainment said that the other three members of the all-girl band -- Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, tested negative.

    ALSO READ: From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

    Image: Rosé/Instagram

    YG Entertainment issued an official statement in regard to Rosé’s health. “She took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities,” the statement said.

    ALSO READ: Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Image: Rosé/Instagram

    The statement further read that Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa had tested negative while Rosé was diagnosed with the virus. She is “exhibiting any particular symptoms” YG Entertainment further said in its official statement. The talent agency, YG Entertainment, further informed that all the members of Blackpink have completed all their doses of vaccinations.

    ALSO READ: Blackpink’s Rosé sings Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, Neck Deeps’ December covers on her 25th birthday; watch

    Image: Rosé/Instagram

    In November, Lisa, the youngest member of Blackpink had tested Covid-19 positive. After that, all other members had to undergo Covid-19 tests, however, they were all tested negative. Meanwhile, early this month, Rosé celebrated her 25th birthday on February 11. On her birthday, Rosé gave a gift to her fans by singing a cover of Coldplay's Viva La Vida.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa Shah family is overjoyed with Kinjal pregnancy drb

    Anupamaa: Shah family’s overjoyed with Kinjal’s pregnancy

    Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar first look on Maha Shivaratri RCB

    Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar’s first look on Maha Shivaratri

    Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war drb

    Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Maaran Trailer Dhanush plays a fierce investigative journalist in this gripping movie watch drb

    Maaran Trailer: Dhanush plays a fierce investigative journalist in this gripping movie; watch

    Kangana Ranaut announces release date of Dhaakad shares new poster drb

    Kangana Ranaut announces release date of ‘Dhaakad’; shares new poster

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine crisis Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient

    Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    We will not rest till... says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan - ADT

    'We will not rest till...,' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it RCB

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon