Blackpink's Rosé has tested positive for Covid-19

K-pop star Rosé of Blackpink had undergone an RTPCR test and has tested positive. The other three members of the all-girl gang have tested negative, announced the talent management company.

Image: Rosé/Instagram

The fear of coronavirus continues to loom over people. In recent times, many celebrities had to cancel their music concerts because of catching Covid-19. The list includes celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Elton John. Now, K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Rosé has tested positive for the virus, announced YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

According to a media report, YG Entertainment said that the other three members of the all-girl band -- Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, tested negative.

YG Entertainment issued an official statement in regard to Rosé's health. "She took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities," the statement said.

The statement further read that Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa had tested negative while Rosé was diagnosed with the virus. She is "exhibiting any particular symptoms" YG Entertainment further said in its official statement. The talent agency, YG Entertainment, further informed that all the members of Blackpink have completed all their doses of vaccinations.

