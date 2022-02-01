  • Facebook
    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell
    Author
    Team Newsable
    South Korea, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    As Snowdrop draws to a close, the lead stars Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in have bid an emotional farewell to each other. In a video posted online, Jung Hae-in has thanked the crew, especially co-star Jisoo, who plays his love interest on the show.

    In an emotional message, Jung Hae-in confirmed that the filming of Snowdrop had come to an end and it was time to say goodbye. Stating that he is experiencing mixed complex feelings about the show ending, the South Korean actor added that usually, when a drama ends, one feels relieved, but it is a bittersweet moment for him.

    When asked what he would like to say to the Blackpink singer Jisoo, the 33-year-old actor said that he was amazed by Young Ro (Jisoo's character in the show) on the sets because of the way she immersed herself into the role and her attitude towards the crew. 

    Lauding Jisoo's bright and positive energy, Jung Hae-in added that his co-star understood the director's directions well, and he was surprised by her speed and skills. 

    Both Jisoo and Jung Hae-in have shared a close friendship, with the duo sharing photos from the Snowdrop sets, sparking rumours of a possible love relationship.

    "Thank you for everything, Young Ro, and I really won't be able to forget [you]. Jisoo is the best!" the actor concluded.

    Expressing that she couldn't believe the show's shooting had ended, Jisoo said she felt dazed. She also had a sweet message for Jung Hae-in, where the Blackpink singer noted that the South Korean actor worked hard to lead her because it was her first time playing a lead actor. "I want to say thank you so much. Thanks to you, I was able to gain strength to film, so I really, really appreciate it," Jisoo expressed.

    Snowdrop is a historical drama revolving around 1987, which included the June Democracy Movement - a mass protest that forced the South Korean dictatorial government to hold fair elections. Though the show hasn't aired in India yet, it will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 9.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
