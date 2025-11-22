Mahika Sharma shuts down engagement and pregnancy rumours linking her to Hardik Pandya with a sharp response, saying she is “watching the internet decide.” Here’s what sparked the gossip and how the actress reacted.

Actress Mahika Sharma once again finds herself part of yet another surprise gossip on social media. This time it involves cricketer Hardik Pandya. Recently, there were online rumors about their engagement and pregnancy, following which Sharma decided to address these speculations with yet another quotable attack, but this time in a spine-chilling tone.

Mahika Sharma Shuts Down Engagement, Pregnancy Rumours

As speculations skyrocketed, Mahika finally came out with an answer to the raging fire. In a witty note, she wrote that she was simply "watching the internet decide" her life for her. Her statement was a clear clapback at the baseless claims, highlighting how the speed with which online speculation escalates turns it into a narrative full tale.

She took to her instagram and posted a story stating, 'me watching the internet decide I'm engaged but I just wear nice jewelry every day”. She also responded to the pregnancy rumors and stated, “wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours.”

The actress made it clear that there was absolutely no truth with respect to the engagement or pregnancy buzz. The mindset indicated that people should not just believe everything that goes viral on posts and memes without any facts, suggesting how easily misinformation spreads today in the digital age.

Where Did the Rumours Emerge?

The speculation seems to have taken offbecause few edited images and fan-made posts connecting Mahika with Hardik Pandya have appeared. The cricketer is already in the news for his personal life and professional ups and downs, and it is obvious that gossip columns quickly blew the news out, pulling Mahika into it too.

The actress has faced her share of controversies in the past, but this time she chose humour to counter the story that was being created around her name.

Mahika's Take on Online Judgement

Mahika also spoke about the fact that the internet forms opinions without evidence. Ironically, she took it with amusement rather than anger as stranger-folk create their stories about celebrities' private lives with great confidence.

She requested fans to respect boundaries and not assume things about real people and their families.

Silence from Hardik Pandya

The victim of gossips hasn't shared much regarding the same. His silence is synonymous with the fact that the matter isn't worth his attention.

Mahika Sharma's clapback reminds us on how quickly some misinformation could cloud the internet when it goes viral. Her sarcastic yet dignified response did not only address her fruitful denial against rumor but also gave weight in advocating digital responsibility. For now, she seems unperturbed-letting the netizens do all the talking while continuing focusing on her work.