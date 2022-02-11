Blackpink’s Rosé sings Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, Neck Deeps’ December covers on her 25th birthday; watch

Blackpink’s Rose has turned 25 on February 11. The K-pop singer shared the latest video of her singing a cover of one of Coldplay’s songs.

One of the members of the K-pop group Blackpink, Rosé is celebrating her 25th birthday on Friday, February 11. As she turns a year older, the Korean-New Zealand singer-dancer has been flooded with messages from her fans on social media platforms. While the fans were sending across their sweetest wishes for Rosie, little did they know that the singer had, in fact, planned a surprise for them.

On Thursday night (Indian time), Rosie shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Rosie is seen holding a mic in her hand while she performs a song. The picture shows the golden tresses of Rosie that cover her face.

Rosie shared another picture from a recording studio, in the same attire, on Friday. In this, the K-pop singer’s face was clearly visible, as she was captured in a candid moment while she was performing.

ALSO READ: BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

In the first picture, Rosie spoke about turning 25 and added a surprise at the end of the caption. "25 (again) A little something for you all on my youtube channel," her caption read.

So, what was upon her YouTube channel? Turns out, Rosie had planned a surprise on her birthday to treat her fans. She put a video on her Youtube Channel of herself singing the cover of Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’.

But that was not the only surprise that the young K-pop singer had thought of. Hours after Coldplay’s cover, Rosie uploaded another cover song video on Friday morning (India time) of Neck Deeps’ famous track ‘December’.

Soon after the singer put her post on Thursday, fans of Rosie headed to her YouTube channel. Nearly two lakh people have seen Rosie’s December cover within just an hour of uploading it while over 12 lakh users have watched her Viva La Vida cover song.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating