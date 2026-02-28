- Home
- Entertainment
- Kollywood Divorces: From A. R. Rahman to Thalapathy Vijay, Inside Shocking Celebrity Splits
Kollywood Divorces: From A. R. Rahman to Thalapathy Vijay, Inside Shocking Celebrity Splits
Divorces among film stars are becoming increasingly common. Thalapathy Vijay is the latest name in the news. Here’s a look at other celebrity couples who recently announced their separations and shocked fans.
Tamil Cinema Celebrities Divorce
Reports from Kollywood circles claim actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha has approached a family court seeking divorce, citing alleged personal differences and unverified affair rumours. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially confirmed the news. Amid rising celebrity separations, fans now look back at other high-profile Kollywood breakups reported over the years in the industry recently.
AR Rahman - Saira Banu
Music maestro A. R. Rahman and wife Saira Banu shocked fans in 2024 by announcing their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who wed in 1995 and share three children, released a joint statement requesting privacy and respect during the difficult personal transition that surprised the industry widely.
GV Prakash - Saindhavi
Ravi Mohan - Aarthi
Dhanush - Aishwarya
Samantha - Naga Chaitanya
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.