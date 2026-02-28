Bruno Mars has released 'The Romantic,' his fourth studio album, ending a nearly 10-year solo hiatus. The lead single 'I Just Might' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a triumphant return for the pop superstar.

Pop superstar Bruno Mars ended a nearly 10-year solo hiatus on February 27 with the release of his fourth studio album, 'The Romantic.' Dropped via Atlantic Records, the nine-track project blends retro-soul, disco, and Latin-infused balladry, showcasing Mars's signature versatility and production flair.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per Billboard, the album's lead single, "I Just Might," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a triumphant return for the singer-songwriter. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVP7Np0kbs7/

Album Highlights and Sound

Other highlights include "Risk It All," the second single accompanied by a mariachi-themed music video, as well as tracks like "Cha Cha Cha," "God Was Showing Off," "Why You Wanna Fight?," and "Dance With Me." Fans have described the collection as a musical "time machine" to the mid-1970s, incorporating soft soul, Philly soul, and quiet storm elements.

Production and Collector's Editions

Mars produced the entire album alongside longtime collaborator D'Mile, ensuring a cohesive sound across all tracks. The release also caters to collectors, with physical editions including a webstore-exclusive velvet sleeve vinyl and a numbered first pressing.

'The Romantic' Global Tour

To support 'The Romantic,' Mars is set to embark on a global stadium tour beginning April 10, 2026, in Las Vegas. The 'The Romantic' Tour will feature over 70 shows across North America and Europe, with special guests including Anderson. Paak, Victoria Monet, and RAYE.