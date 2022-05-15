Know Pallavi Dey's last Instagram post to her rumoured boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty and more

Pallavi Dey, a Bengali actress, was found dead in her Garfa house in Kolkata city on Sunday. Pallavi's death, according to TOI, has grieved both her colleagues and admirers.

Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey was last seen in the Colors Channel's 'Man Mane Na' series in a significant role. Today, Pallavi Dey was found dead in her flat on KP Roy Lane, Garfar. Pallavi Dey's death has saddened her colleagues as well as her fans.



According to reports, Sagnik Chakraborty was allegedly in a relationship with Pallavi. They'd been together for about a year and a half. They moved into that flat in February of this year.



It has been revealed that Sagnik and Pallavi had a dispute last night. On Sunday morning, the problem continued. Around 9.30 a.m., Sagnik walked out of the home to smoke. Pallavi was in her room at the time. When Sagnik returned, he saw that the house's door had been shut.



When he pushed the door, he reportedly found Pallavi hanging from the fan. The body was recovered and sent to the hospital. According to sources, the hanging body of the actress has been recovered. But for now, the police are confused about the cause of death.



Pallabi had more than 63,000 followers. She was very active on social media. She used to share many pictures and videos on Instagram. A few house ago, she shared some pictures and videos on her Instagram story where she was seen enjoying momos and roaming about the city at night. Also Read: Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details