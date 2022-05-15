Who is Pallavi Dey? Bengali TV actress no more, Kolkata police suspects suicide

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 15, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Pallavi Dey was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. According to early assessment, the young starlet appears to have committed suicide.
     

    Popular Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, a 20-year-old woman, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. She was brought to the hospital in Bangur. Doctors, according to the Times of India, declared her dead.
     

    Police have launched an investigation into the actress's activities in order to determine her true motivation. An unnatural death complaint has been launched in connection with the actress's death, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation. “After preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide”, said the police. Pallavi’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

    Who is Pallavi Dey? 
    Pallavi Dey was an actress who has appeared in serials such as Ami Sirajer Begam, Resham Jhapi, Kunjochaya, and others. She portrayed one of the main roles in Amit Sengupta's epic series Mon Mane Na.

    The Bengali TV actress was well recognised for her performance as Gauri in the Bengali drama 'Mon Mane Na.' She's also appeared in Resham Japi, Saraswati Prem, and Ami Sirajer Begum, among others.

