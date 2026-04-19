Varun Chakravarthy is believed to reside in Chennai, where he owns a well-designed and comfortable home. Unlike many flashy celebrity residences, his house is said to reflect simplicity blended with modern aesthetics. Located in a prime residential area, the property offers privacy while staying connected to the city’s vibrant life.

The interiors are reportedly minimal yet elegant, with spacious rooms, neutral tones, and functional décor. The home is designed to provide a calm environment—something that complements his composed personality on the field.