Image Credit : stockPhoto

Kantara was a sensation. The film, released three years ago, created a nationwide sensation. Made on a low budget of just ₹15 crore, the film grossed a whopping ₹400 crore. It became a milestone in Indian cinema history.

Rishab Shetty's acting and direction, which emotionally depicted Karnataka's Tulu culture and traditions, captivated the audience. Following this success, expectations for the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, are sky-high.