Kishan Kanhaiya to Laadla: Anil Kapoor's 90s blockbuster films and box office hits
Anil Kapoor's 90s Blockbuster Films: It is being said that Anil Kapoor may play the role of a villain in the film Nagjila. Meanwhile, we are telling you about his films of the 90s, which created a blast at the box office.
| Published : May 11 2025, 12:36 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Anil Kapoor gave one after the other hit films in his career. Talking about the 90s, he ruled the box office. Let's know about his best films during this time...
26
Image Credit : instagram
In 1990, Anil Kapoor's film Kishan Kanhaiya was released. He had a double role in it. The film created a stir at the box office upon its release. This film with Madhuri Dixit collected 8 crores.
36
Image Credit : instagram
Anil Kapoor's film Beta was released in 1992. The craze of this film was worth seeing. People were vying to watch this film. This film with Madhuri Dixit did a business of 23.5 crores.
46
Image Credit : instagram
In 1994, Anil Kapoor's films Laadla and 1942: A Love Story were released. Both films were blockbusters. Laadla collected 17.43 crores while 1942: A Love Story earned 11.48 crores.
56
Image Credit : instagram
In 1997, Anil Kapoor's 3 superhit films Judaai (48.77 crores), Virasat (20.73 crores) and Deewana Mastana (24.33 crores) were released. All three films received a lot of love from the audience. His film Judaai with Sridevi was well-liked.
66
Image Credit : instagram
In 1999, Anil Kapoor's 3 films Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (36.65 crores), Biwi No. 1 (49.81 crores) and Taal (51.16 crores) were released. All three films showed their mettle at the box office.
Top Stories