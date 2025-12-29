Kiran Rao Retains ‘Khan’ Title After Divorce From Aamir Khan, Sparks Curiosity
Actress Kiran Rao, who recently underwent an appendix surgery, shared an update on her health. However, her fans were surprised to see her name on the hospital wristband.
Bollywood actress Kiran Rao recently underwent appendix surgery and shared a health update on her social media. However, something else caught the attention of netizens.
Actress doesn't drop husband's name despite divorce
In her post, Kiran Rao shared a photo of her hospital wristband. Netizens were surprised to see that even after her divorce, she still uses her ex-husband Aamir Khan's name.
Kiran shares photo from the hospital
Kiran Rao wrote a long note, thanking modern medicine and the surgical team at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital for her successful appendix removal surgery.
Kiran thanks many who helped her in difficult times
She thanked friends, family, Aamir, Charles, and Amin for their support. Discharged and back home, she hopes 2026 is filled with kindness, fun, and love for everyone.
Kiran and Aamir Khan got divorced in 2021
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao married on Dec 28, 2005. They met on the set of the 2001 film 'Lagaan,' where she was an assistant director. They have a son and divorced in June 2021.
Friendship unbroken despite divorce
Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta in 1986, but they separated in 2002. Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran remain friends, which might be why she kept his name.
