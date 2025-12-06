Filmmaker Kiran Rao was stranded at Mumbai airport for over 11 hours due to IndiGo flight delays, derailing her trip to Tokyo. She shared her frustration with humour on Instagram as the airline faced widespread operational challenges.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's travel plans were disrupted on Friday as significant IndiGo flight delays affected thousands of passengers, including her, whose international journey was derailed due to repeated delays and lack of clarity from the airline. Rao, who was scheduled to travel to Tokyo, said she had already spent over eleven hours since leaving home and should have reached her destination by then. Instead, she remained stranded inside Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2 without a confirmed update from the carrier.

Rao took to her Instagram story to share her frustration, but with a touch of humour, saying she had now gotten to know Terminal 2 "really well." She also referenced checking on Delhi's pollution alert status. In her funny post, Rao wrote, "By now (11 hours since I left home) I should've reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to IndiGo. And now I'm checking on how Delhi is doing with GRAP II. Good day, all in all."

IndiGo Issues Apology Amid Widespread Disruptions

IndiGo on Friday issued a formal public apology amid mounting anger online and widespread disruptions. The airline confirmed that all domestic departures from Delhi Airport (DEL) for December 5, 2025, had been cancelled due to severe operational challenges affecting airports across India. In its apology, IndiGo said, "To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and will take care. We deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not be resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest."

DGCA Steps In, Orders Probe

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the formation of a high-level, four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines in recent days. (ANI)