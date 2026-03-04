Nick Jonas Celebrates Holi, Shares Romantic Picture With Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas celebrated Holi 2026 with a beautiful vintage photo of Priyanka Chopra. He captioned the photo, "My favourite Holi memory."
Nick Jonas Drops Heartwarming Holi Post With Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas brought a touch of nostalgia to Holi 2026. The singer-actor celebrated the festival of colours by posting a flashback shot with Priyanka Chopra from one of their previous Holi festivities.
Nick captioned the vivid photo, "A little throwback to one of my favourite Holi memories." Happy Holi, everyone! (Sic)" Over the years, the Jonas-Chopra family has frequently commemorated cultural events from both sides of their lineage, merging worldwide celebrity with domestic traditions.
While the Holi tweet was joyous, Priyanka Chopra has previously commented that family and tradition greatly influence her life. In a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, the actor spoke about her late father, Ashok Chopra, and expressed her desire that he had met both her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.
Ashok Chopra died in 2013 from cancer, a loss that Priyanka has repeatedly characterised as life-changing. When asked about her father's influence, she stated that Nick epitomises the attributes her father would have wanted her spouse to possess.
"Nick is exactly the kind of person my dad would have picked for me if he had a choice," she remarked during the interview. She highlighted her father's passion of music, saying, "You know, someone who's a musician. My father's first love was music. He enjoyed music. And I sincerely believe that my spouse is a prodigy."
Priyanka went on to laud Nick's creative discipline, stating that watching him work in the studio still inspires her. "Whenever I want to be re-inspired, I go to the studio to watch Nick work because he's in the zone, and he creates from ideas and inspiration, and he puts things together so beautifully," she added, adding that her father would have liked that trait.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding lasted many days and included both Christian and Hindu traditions, capturing global attention for its size and cross-cultural importance.
In 2022, the couple had their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.
