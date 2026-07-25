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Chennai Love Story Box Office Collections Day 1: Kiran Abbavaram's Movie Smashes Records, Gets Bumper Opening!
Kiran Abbavaram is back with his latest film, 'Chennai Love Story'. The movie, which had early premiere shows, has opened to fantastic first-day collections. Let's check out the numbers.
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A feel-good emotional love story, 'Chennai Love Story' is winning hearts
Kiran Abbavaram, who once struggled, is now on a roll with back-to-back hits. After the success of 'K' and 'K Ramp', he's back with 'Chennai Love Story'. Unlike his earlier family dramas and thrillers, this is a pure love story. The film follows an orphan boy aspiring to be a director and a girl whose wedding was called off. It's a fresh, emotional take on love.
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The love story 'Chennai Love Story' is connecting well with the youth
The film kicked off with paid premieres on Thursday and got a superb response. The youth are really connecting with it, from teenagers to college students. It's especially a must-watch for anyone who has gone through a breakup. Looking at the collections, it's clear that Kiran Abbavaram is creating a storm at the box office.
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Chennai Love Story Collections
The film impressively collected ₹3.13 crore just from its paid premieres. According to Sacnilk's data, on its first day (Friday), the movie earned ₹4.40 crore net and ₹5 crore gross. It also pulled in ₹2.5 crore from overseas markets. This brings the total to ₹7.56 crore, though the team reports the figure is over ₹8 crore. This is easily the biggest opening of Kiran Abbavaram's career.
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Chennai Love Story Break-Even Target
Reports suggest the movie was made on a budget of about ₹15 crore. Its theatrical business is valued at ₹23 crore. The makers also earned ₹4 crore from OTT rights and ₹5 crore from audio rights. To achieve theatrical break-even, the film needs to collect around ₹45 crore. Given the positive buzz, it might just hit that target in its second week.
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Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya rocked their performances
'Chennai Love Story' stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead, with Trigun in a key role. Ravi Namburi directed the film, while SKN and Sai Rajesh produced it. What's special is that Sai Rajesh also wrote the story, which feels fresh. Kiran has delivered his career-best performance, especially in the emotional scenes. But many are saying Sri Gouri Priya is the real hero, as her powerful role drives the entire film.
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