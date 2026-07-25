Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali calls Kashmir 'the jewel in the crown,' urging local filmmakers to aim for international standards. He highlighted the Valley's untapped cinematic potential and welcomed government efforts to make it filmmaker-friendly.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Friday called Kashmir "the jewel in the crown of the country" and urged local filmmakers to think beyond regional boundaries, saying cinema emerging from the Valley should aspire to international standards.

Kashmir's Untapped Cinematic Potential

Speaking on the sidelines of International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, Ali said Kashmir possesses immense cinematic potential that is yet to be fully explored. He also welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts to make the region more filmmaker-friendly by simplifying the shooting process.

"Kashmir is the jewel in the crown of the country. Kashmir is a place of the highest beauty and the highest talent. Kashmiris should remember that they should always bring about the best when it comes out from themselves to the world," he said.

The filmmaker noted that while several films have already been shot in the Valley, its potential remains largely untapped. "I know that a lot of film shooting has already happened... However, this is not even the tip of the iceberg from what I've seen," he said.

Call for Local Participation and Cinema Literacy

Ali praised the Chief Minister's commitment to making film production in Kashmir "easier, cheaper and better" and encouraged greater participation from local communities. "I would encourage people from Kashmir to participate because it can become a symbiotic relationship... When we come over here, we rely upon people who are locals. You know about Kashmir what we don't know. You can guide us when you also know a little bit about cinema. So to become cinema literate for Kashmiris is also extremely important," he said.

Calling Kashmir an ideal destination for filmmakers, Ali said, "Wherever you point the camera in Kashmir, it looks beautiful, and it makes our work as filmmakers much better. But as much as films we can shoot here, there's a lot of potential. We haven't even seen what Kashmir has to offer."

"It is also extremely important for Kashmiris to become cinema literate. People want Kashmiri characters and stories to be told in cinema and a local cinema should develop here," added the ace filmmaker.

Developing International-Standard Regional Cinema

Responding to a question on promoting Kashmiri stories and developing a local film industry, Ali said he was ready to extend every possible support but urged aspiring filmmakers to think on a global scale. "I will definitely help... I will always be ready to help in every way," he said, adding, "Even if we talk about regional cinema, it should be regional cinema of an international level. Because anything that comes from Kashmir has a very special place in the whole world. Your cinema should also be like that. So just making it won't be enough for Kashmiris. Making it well will be very important."

Hopes for International Film Festival

Speaking about the proposed International Film Festival in Kashmir, Ali said it has the potential to create a lasting impact on both the region's film ecosystem and tourism if organised with high standards. "If this International Film Festival... starts to be known among the prestigious film festivals, then it can have a very deep impact in Kashmir," he said.

He added that interaction between Kashmiri youth and filmmakers from across the world would inspire local talent while exposing international filmmakers to the Valley's stories. "When international filmmakers come here with their films, they will also see Kashmir and hear its stories. They will make films about them," he said.

Ali further urged the government to position the event among the world's leading film festivals. "I would request the government to approach it with the highest aesthetic standards and position it among the best film festivals in the world," he said. (ANI)

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