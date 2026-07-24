Goa launched the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra, a 3-day pilgrimage circuit connecting 11 temples. Inaugurated by CM Pramod Sawant, the initiative includes dedicated buses to promote spiritual tourism and showcase Goa's heritage beyond its beaches.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, launched the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra, a specially curated three-day pilgrimage circuit connecting eleven revered temples across the State, offering devotees and visitors an immersive journey through Goa's living spiritual and cultural heritage.

According to the press note, the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, at Shree Mahaganapati Temple, Khandola, in the presence of Rohan A Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Kedar J Naik, Chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, tourism officials, temple committee members, and other dignitaries. On the occasion, the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), flagged off two dedicated pilgrimage buses that will operate along the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra circuit, making the pilgrimage circuit more accessible while offering devotees and visitors a comfortable and seamless spiritual travel experience, as quoted in a press note by Goa Tourism.

CM Sawant on Promoting Spiritual Legacy

CM Pramod Sawant said, "Goa is home to countless temples, churches and heritage monuments that reflect our rich cultural and spiritual legacy. The Ekadasha Teertha Yatra is a significant initiative that will encourage both devotees and tourists to discover these sacred destinations. Along with promoting this pilgrimage circuit, we must continue strengthening such initiatives to inspire people to explore every corner of our State," as quoted in a press note.

'Goa Beyond Beaches' Vision

Minister for Tourism Rohan A. Khaunte said, "Many people associate Goa only with its beaches, but Goa has so much more to offer. Through our 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision, we have been steadily expanding tourism across eco-tourism, adventure tourism, hinterland experiences and homestays, creating opportunities that directly benefit local communities. The launch of the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra marks another important milestone in this journey, bringing Goa's rich spiritual heritage to the forefront through a thoughtfully curated pilgrimage circuit connecting eleven revered temples. This is only the beginning, and we remain committed to further strengthening infrastructure and support across these temple destinations," as quoted in a press note.

The thoughtfully curated pilgrimage circuit has been designed to showcase Goa's centuries-old temple traditions while encouraging visitors to explore the State's spiritual heritage beyond its well-known tourism experiences. Along the route, pilgrims also have the opportunity to discover nearby cultural, historical and natural attractions, creating a holistic journey that blends faith with Goa's rich heritage.

Ekadasha Teertha Yatra Itinerary

According to the press note, the Ekadasha Teertha Yatra Itinerary is as follows. Day 1: Shree Mahaganapati Devasthan (Khandola), Shree Devkikrishna Devasthan (Marcel), Shree Anant Devasthan (Savoi-Verem) and Shree Mahadev Temple (Tambdi Surla). Day 2: Shree Brahmadev Devasthan (Brahma Karmali, Valpoi), Shree Saunsthan Dattawadi (Sankhali) and Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan (Narve). Day 3: Shree Parashuram Devalaya (Poinguinim), Shree Shantadurga Kunkalikarin Devasthan (Fatorpa), Shree Damodar Temple (Zambaulim) and Shree Hari Mandir (Margao).

The Ekadasha Teertha Yatra forms part of the Department of Tourism's continued efforts to diversify Goa's tourism offerings through experiences rooted in spirituality, heritage and culture, further positioning the State as a year-round destination for meaningful and immersive travel. (ANI)