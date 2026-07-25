Amid protests over the NEET paper leak, actor Rajpal Yadav urged dialogue. The govt has approved amendments to the anti-paper leak law, and the NTA has terminated 47 officials. PM Modi has assured strict action against the guilty.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has expressed his views on the protests over the NEET paper leak. In an Instagram video, he said, "The government is ours, and the children are ours too. Dialogue is extremely important, and through dialogue, it is essential to find a smooth and constructive way forward. It should be a path where everyone is respected, everyone is treated with love, and everyone lives in peace. Jai Hind." https://www.instagram.com/p/DbLjvcqo6Iy/?hl=en

Government Cracks Down on Paper Leaks

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

NTA Terminates 47 Officials

In another move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service in a major crackdown by the agency, sources said on Friday, noting that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks. The move is the sixth big decision in 24 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared, the sources said.

Nationwide Protests Continue

NTA holds the NEET-UG exam for which a retest was done in June this year after the paper led to cancellation of the test done in May this year. There has been a long protest in the national capital over the paper leaks with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had joined the protest, ending his hunger strike yesterday night after 26 days. Opposition parties are also supporting the protesters over their demands.

PM Modi Vows Strict Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday emphasized that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

PM Modi noted in a post on X that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard, adding that this continues a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of students. The Prime Minister asserted that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared.