Kingston REVIEW: Is GV Prakash's adventure-thriller movie worth your time?

Read Full Article

Kingston Movie Review: Music director GV Prakash is trying to establish himself as a hero. As part of that, he is coming to the audience with the movie 'Kingston'. Let's find out how this movie is in the review.

Kingston Movie Review: Music director GV Prakash is making a strong attempt to establish himself as a hero. While doing music on one hand, he is impressing by doing movies as a hero one after the other. However, a movie that gives a big break is not falling. In this order, he has now made an experimental movie. He made the movie `Kingston` in the background of a sea-based adventurous action thriller. Divya Bharathi acted as the heroine in this film directed by Kamal Prakash. Parallel Universe Pictures and G Studios jointly produced it. Ganga Entertainments released it in Telugu. GV Prakash has also turned into a producer with this movie. Umesh KR Bhansal is another producer. Let's find out how this movie released today, Friday (March 7), is in the review.

Kingston movie review

Story:

Fishing is the basis for the people in Thuvattur Coastal Village. But a terrible incident takes place in 1982. Those who went hunting into it are washed away as corpses. Many people die like this. The reason for that is that Stephen Bose's (Ajagam Perumal) soul haunts everyone and makes the village desolate, and that soul is thrown into the sea. Because of that, people are convinced that this is all happening. After that, girls go missing in the village one after another. At the same time, many people who went hunting come as corpses. What happened is that King's (GV Prakash) grandfather Martin (E Kumaravel) tells ghost stories. But King doesn't believe it. Then King grows up. He works for Thomas Ayya (Sabuman Abdusamad). Thomas Ayya masters the sea. He appears as God to the people of that village. He helps anyone who is in trouble. He does fish business on the sea. One day a boy who came with King dies in a Navy officers' attack. But before he dies, he shouts, what are we doing? Open and see what's in those boxes. But King doesn't listen. After he dies, when he opens those boxes and sees, drugs are being traded in them. With this, King confronts Thomas Ayya. He beats him and makes sure no one goes into the sea. In this order, he catches his girlfriend Rose (Divya Bharati) while she is being kidnapped. At the same time, King goes to the sea with his friends saying that the stigma on the sea is not true and that they will catch fish. So what did he see in the sea? What did you see in the sea? What kind of terrible incidents did you face there? What is the link between this and the zombies? What is King's grandfather Salman's (Chetan) story? What are the things Thomas Ayya is doing behind the scenes? What is the relationship between him and King's grandfather? What happened in the end? is the rest of the story.



Analysis:

Many movies have come in Hollywood based on the sea. Movies like `Pirates of the Caribbean` with the story of sea pirates are very popular. But movies in this genre have not come in India. With `Kingston`, GV Prakash and his team have taken a big risk. However, there is no exaggeration in saying that it has given a new experience. GV Prakash is coming up with very different movies. He has once again proved his specialty with this movie. It has suspense, thrillers, and horror. There are zombies. There is action. It is special to have a small love story in it. Making this movie combining all these is a big challenge. The highlight point in this is to tell it convincingly. The makers have been very successful in that matter. When you look at the movie as a story, it is a very complicated story. It is a big challenge to tell it in a way that connects to the audience and to write the story in a flow. It seems that Kamal Prakash has worked hard in this matter. The movie starts with suspense elements. The same provides a thrill experience to the audience. Everything is suspenseful. Horrific sounds and flash back episodes engage the audience. However, there is a feeling that the first half is somewhat laggy. It seems that it was done for that suspense thrill experience. The scenes before the interval are thrilling from beginning to end.



The real story is in the second half. Horror elements and zombies enter in it. The story picks up speed from the moment the hero team goes into the sea. Every moment there is anxiety and fear about what will happen. Different sounds make you shiver. Horror elements and zombie episodes give thrill from beginning to end. They make you laugh in it. They scare you. They engage every moment. The entire second half runs like this. Their fear makes the audience laugh. Scares. Thrills. Provides a new experience. The thrill feeling is at its peak in the climax. However, there is a slow narration feeling in the movie. Care should be taken in that matter. At the same time, more clarity should be maintained in telling the story. There is some confusion feeling as more flash back episodes are told. There is clarity in the climax. But it would have been better if more care was taken on the story. There is no exaggeration in saying that it gives a new experience in terms of visuals, sounding, and thrill.



Actors:

GV Prakash has done well in the role of King, he has acted in a settled manner. He did well without going for unnecessary heroism. Even though the story in the movie takes many turns, even though the other characters have scope, he impressed with his own natural acting in a way that he is highlighted with his space. He led the movie. Divya Bharati as Rose did well as much as she was there. She was afraid and exposed everyone. Sabuman Abdusamad as Thomas Ayya impressed in the negative role. The person who did the young age role for him also impressed. Senior actor Chetan as King's grandfather Salman impressed by showing different shades even though he appeared for a while. Ajagama Perumal as Bose did well even though he appeared for a while. Along with them, King's friend Rajesh Bala Chandran did well. Also Arunachaleswaran, Fire Karthik, and grandfather Kumaravel impressed to the extent of their roles. But the names of the characters are confusing.

Technically:

The movie is amazing technically. Visuals and RR can be said to be the main highlight. Gokul Binoy's camera work is amazing. The visuals in the sea are good. VFX is also natural. GV Prakash's music can be said to be okay. RR is the main highlight in this movie. The sounding in the sea gives a new experience. At the same time, it is different from routine. San Lokesh should have taken some care in terms of editing. The story chosen by director Kamal Prakash is amazing. The way he wrote it was also good. But it would have been better if the story was run more simply. But he succeeded in providing thrill and scaring, and the producers produced without compromising. That quality is visible in every frame. Finally: Action adventurous thrilling journey along with visual treat. Rating: 2.75



Latest Videos