Kingdom to Maa: Top 5 Most-Watched Movies and Web Series
This week, 5 films were most watched on OTT platforms. According to the latest viewership report, this list includes films starring celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Kajol, and Manoj Bajpayee. So let's find out which films these are.
Kingdom
The Telugu action-drama film 'Kingdom' tops this list. It's streaming on Netflix, starring Vijay Deverakonda. It has been viewed over 3.1 million times.
Metro In Dino
'Metro In Dino' stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It has been viewed over 2.2 million times on Netflix, landing it in second place.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Streaming on ZEE5, it has been viewed over 1.6 million times.
Inspector Avinash
Fourth on the list is Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Avinash'. You can enjoy this film on JioCinema. It has been viewed over 1.5 million times.
The Trial
Kajol's film 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is also on this list. It has been viewed over 1.3 million times on Disney+ Hotstar.
