A Story of Brotherhood and Betrayal

Kingdom tells the gripping story of Constable Surya (played by Vijay Deverakonda), who embarks on a covert mission to Sri Lanka in search of his estranged brother, Siva (Satyadev). What begins as a family reunion quickly turns into a moral conflict when Surya discovers that Siva is deeply entrenched in the island’s organized crime network. Torn between duty and blood, Surya must decide where his true allegiance lies.