King To Border 2: 10 Most-Awaited Films Of 2026; Check Full List Here
Many blockbuster films are set to release in 2026. These will include action, thriller, suspense, and even some horror films. However, some of these films are eagerly awaited by fans. These include films from Sunny Deol to Prabhas
10 Most Awaited Movies of 2026
While many movies will be released in different months in 2026, there are 10 films that are most eagerly awaited. Let's find out about these film.
Jana Nayagan movie
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
Fauji
Fans are also going crazy to see Prabhas's film Fauji. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is releasing on August 15, 2026. It also stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty.
Toxic
South actor Yash's film Toxic will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.
Pedi
Superstar Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it stars Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role.
Drishyam 3
Director Jeethu Joseph's film Drishyam 3 will also be released in 2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release. It stars Mohanlal, Siddique, and Esther Anil in lead roles.
Border 2
Sunny Deol's multi-starrer film, Border 2, will be released in 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will be released on January 23. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh star in the lead roles.
Jailer 2
Superstar Rajinikanth's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this film stars Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on June 12, 2026.
King
Shah Rukh Khan's film, King, is eagerly awaited by fans. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for release in 2026. It stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan in lead roles.
The Raja Saab movie
Superstar Prabhas's film The Raja Saab will be released on January 9, 2026. Directed by Maruti, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayan will be released on Diwali 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, and others.