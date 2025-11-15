SS Rajamouli has finally ended months of speculation by revealing the official title of SSMB29 as ‘Varanasi’ at the grand GlobeTrotter event. The announcement, paired with Mahesh Babu’s intense first look left fans stunned.

After a long wait, the SSMB29 saga one of the most awaited films in India came to rest at an elaborate GlobeTrotter event where visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli formally announced the film's title. The announcement burned on the social media with celebrations from fans of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, alluding the promises of a big cinematic event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SS Rajamouli Announced SSMB29 Movie Title

It is said that Rajamouli creates magnificent worlds where myth blends with history to evoke emotions. The film's title ‘Varanasi’, said Rajamouli, was not merely a title; it was the soul of the narrative. On the one hand, the ancient city is frequently described as the spiritual centre of India; on the other hand, it is steeped in themes around destiny, transformation, and eternal conflict between light and darkness. The title revelation in itself was Rajamouli-od signature grandeur rendered through a brilliant motion poster that received thunderous applause.

Mahesh Babu's First Look Sets the Fans Electrified

After the title reveal, Rajamouli released a glimpse of Mahesh Babu in a rough and tough action avatar never seen before. The teaser shows Mahesh riding a bull through the narrow and busy lanes of Varanasi with raw power and highly charged drama. The actor flaunts long hair with earthy styling and fierce expressions, looking all set to start on a role that is the biggest departure from his real style.

Rich in texturing, culture, and cinematic scale, the visuals instantly brought back memories of the epic mood of Baahubali and the dynamism of RRR, with early reactions suggesting that Mahesh Babu's transformation might become one of the most iconic looks of his career.

Rajamouli Guarantees a Global Adventure Rooted in Indian Mythos

In his statement during the event, Rajamouli hinted at Varanasi fusing mythical adventure with emotional depth and world-class action. He gave little away in terms of the storyline but insisted that some themes are rooted in ancient Indian legends presented through a modern cinematic lens.

According to industry sources, Varanasi is Rajamouli's most ambitious project so far, aimed squarely at both Indian and international audiences, just as the RRR did when it took the globe by storm.