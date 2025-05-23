King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Rani, and more star in action-packed film
SRK's 'King' reveals its star-studded cast! From Suhana to Rani, find out who's playing who, who's the hero, the villain, and what surprises await!
| Published : May 23 2025, 04:17 PM
2 Min read
111
SRK relaunches daughter Suhana in 'King' (2026). Reports and rumors swirl around the film's cast.
211
Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Suhana Khan are reported to play key roles.
311
A detailed report speculates on the possible roles of the actors in 'King,' though not yet officially confirmed.
411
SRK leads 'King' opposite Rani Mukerji. Suhana plays his protege. Abhishek and Anil are the villains. Abhay Verma plays Suhana's boyfriend.
511
SRK plays an assassin in 'King,' battling Abhishek and Suhana, his protege. This marks SRK and Suhana's first on-screen collaboration.
611
Rani has a 5-day cameo that advances the plot. She and SRK have previously starred in KKHH, K3G, and KANK.
711
Reports suggest Deepika plays Suhana's mother in a substantial role. They've worked together in OSO, CE, HNY, Pathaan, and Jawan.
811
Anil Kapoor reportedly plays SRK's handler. They previously collaborated in Trimurti (1995).
911
Jackie Shroff and Jaydeep Ahlawat are reportedly playing villains. SRK personally convinced Ahlawat to take on a dangerous villainous role.
1011
Abhay Verma is rumored to play Suhana's boyfriend. He hinted at the role without confirming details.
1111
Arshad Warsi recently joined 'King' in a cameo role, reportedly due to his admiration for SRK.
