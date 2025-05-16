'King': Rani Mukherjee reunites with Shah Rukh Khan after 19 years
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' is getting bigger with each new development. Recently, news of Anil Kapoor joining the film surfaced. Now, a popular actress has been reported to be a part of it. Read on to find out more
| Published : May 16 2025, 07:02 PM
1 Min read
Reports suggest Rani Mukerji will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's 'King'.
Pinkvilla reports Rani will play Suhana Khan's mother in 'King', a significant role.
Rani and SRK, known for films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', reunite once again. Rani's role is a catalyst in the action thriller.
Rani readily agreed to the role, which adds emotional depth to 'King'.
Rani last acted with SRK in 2006's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'.
'King' features a star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Filming begins this month.
