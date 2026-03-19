The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer is out, showing Tom Holland's Peter Parker forgotten by loved ones like MJ and Ned. He faces new challenges and villains, including Scorpion and the Punisher. The film releases on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on Wednesday, teasing Peter Parker's new struggles as his loved ones no longer remember him, while familiar faces and new threats emerge. The film hits theatres on July 31, 2026, according to People.

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Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man, navigating a world where Michelle "M.J." Jones, played by his real-life fiancee Zendaya, appears to have a new boyfriend. Jacob Batalon returns as Peter's best friend Ned, and Jon Favreau is back as Happy Hogan.

Peter's Post-No Way Home Struggle

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWBgbkujfyH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== The trailer shows Peter grappling with the consequences of the events of No Way Home, saying in voice-over, "Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other... Because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man." Peter is also seen struggling with his powers, failing to shoot webs while hanging upside-down, highlighting the challenges ahead.

Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner / the Hulk, though even he does not remember Peter. "If DNA is mutating, it could be enormously dangerous," Bruce warns, as Peter seeks guidance from him.

Familiar Foes and New Cast Members

Fan-favourite villains return, including Michael Mando as Scorpion and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, who faces off against Spider-Man in a tense confrontation. The trailer also introduces new cast members Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Marvin Jones III.

A Focus on Spider-Man's Identity

Producer Amy Pascal told Deadline in December 2024, "We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and he was gonna focus on being Spider-Man, because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that's what the movie is about," according to People.

Director and Release Details

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film follows Holland's last Spider-Man outing, ending with his friends and loved ones forgetting his identity. During filming in England in September 2025, Holland sustained a mild concussion but has since recovered.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, two weeks after Holland and Zendaya's The Odyssey, releasing on July 17, according to People.

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