    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in BTS pictures of their new reality show

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Six new pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner women getting glammed up ahead of the shoot for their new show is out; take a look
     

    Kim Kardashian and her family are gearing up for their new reality show, all set to feature on Hulu. A new set of pictures are released on Hulu's Instagram page, where we can see Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie, along with their mother Kris Jenner, getting ready for the shoot.
     

    In one of the pictures, we saw Kylie flaunting her baby bump. She looked heavily pregnant in a beige bodycon long dress. Kylie is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Today, their daughter Stormi Webster turns four.
     

    In the pictures posted by Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen pouting while sitting in a golf cart. Also Read: Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

    As for Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder looks stunning in a cream suit and matching heels. She is currently in the news because of her alleged relationship with Pete Davidson.
     

    Kendall strikes a pose while sporting an off-shoulder white dress. She is the supermodel and the top-rated model in the world. Kendall has started sharing some personal photos with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.
     

    Khloe, the Good American founder, can be seen seated in the makeup chair as she gets ready for the camera. She is currently in the news because of her ex-Tristan Thompson. 
     

    Kris Jenner is also seen in the pictures, called Momager, holding her phone. These BTS images are the first update that the streaming platform has shared, sending fans in a tizzy, and we can't wait for you to see what is coming in 2022 on Hulu. Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

