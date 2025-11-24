Image Credit : Getty

The Miz has already shared the ring with John Cena more than most superstars in WWE history. Their rivalry spans 172 matches, including the main event of WrestleMania 27 where Miz successfully defended his WWE Championship against Cena. With Miz holding 29 victories over The Champ, the storyline between them has been thoroughly explored.

For that reason, WWE had little incentive to book Miz in another clash with Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month. His elimination from the tournament avoided a repetitive angle and cleared the path for fresher matchups.