3 Key Reasons The Miz Was Eliminated From WWE’s Last Time Is Now Tournament On RAW
The Miz’s exit from WWE’s Last Time Is Now Tournament wasn’t random. Here are three reasons behind it.
History With John Cena Made His Spot Redundant
The Miz has already shared the ring with John Cena more than most superstars in WWE history. Their rivalry spans 172 matches, including the main event of WrestleMania 27 where Miz successfully defended his WWE Championship against Cena. With Miz holding 29 victories over The Champ, the storyline between them has been thoroughly explored.
For that reason, WWE had little incentive to book Miz in another clash with Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month. His elimination from the tournament avoided a repetitive angle and cleared the path for fresher matchups.
Jey Uso Needed Momentum Ahead Of WarGames
Another factor behind Miz’s elimination was Jey Uso’s need for a significant win before Survivor Series: WarGames. Jey had suffered several high‑profile losses recently, which dented his credibility as a former World Heavyweight Champion. A defeat to a mid‑card talent like Miz would have further damaged his standing. By booking Jey to beat Miz, WWE restored some of his momentum and ensured he entered WarGames with renewed confidence.
Jey is already part of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes’ team against The Vision and Drew McIntyre, so a strong showing was essential. Even if Jey does not ultimately face Cena as his final opponent, the victory over Miz provided much‑needed momentum heading into the pay‑per‑view.
Cena And Jey Uso’s Storyline Needed Progression
The third reason ties directly to WWE’s long‑term storytelling. Jey Uso and John Cena have unfinished business dating back to Royal Rumble 2025. In that match, Jey shocked fans by eliminating Cena in the final moments, securing a victory that many expected would go to The Champ. Since then, the two have not crossed paths in a singles contest.
WWE appears to be building toward a showdown, possibly Cena’s farewell match. Eliminating Miz allowed Jey to advance in the tournament, keeping the focus on his brewing rivalry with Cena. This decision positions Jey as a credible candidate to be Cena’s last opponent, giving the storyline added weight.
