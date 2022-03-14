Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kim Kardashian in bed with me', brags Pete Davidson to Kanye West on text message

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    In a video, Kanye West claimed Pete Davidson texted him ‘bragging’ about sleeping with Kim Kardashian. West was seen praying to the camera.

    Last night International rapper Kanye West blasted on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson. In a series of videos, which is now deleted, Kanye has claimed that he was being kept away from his children. The rapper also slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson for tormenting him.
     

    Kanye West also alleged and blasted Pete Davidson for ‘bragging’ about sleeping with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over a shocking text exchange. “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, boasting about being in bed with my wife,” the rapper alleged in a video in which he was praying to the camera.
     

    West also added, “I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name.” West also claimed, “Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife.”
     

    He added, “I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’” In another clip that West shared said that he prayed to god that his children could come to his Sunday Service.
     

    Meanwhile, Kanye has mentioned that his daughter is on TikTok. "I urged her to quit antagonising me with TikTok. I said I'd never do it again. "I am her father," he explained. Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian planning for 4th marriage? Kimye is now officially over

    Meanwhile, Pete Davidson, who has used comedian Dave Sirus’ social media accounts, shared a peek of message exchange with Kanye. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are now Instagram Official; check out these mushy-mushy pictures

    Pete appealed to the rapper to calm down and said that he would not stay silent in the texts. When Pete was asked where he was, he shared a snapshot of himself from his bed. "You're in bed with your wife." Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are now Instagram Official; check out these mushy-mushy pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    The Kashmir Files is an eye opener Venkatesh Prasad Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie snt

    'The Kashmir Files is an eye opener': Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection Prabhas Pooja Hegdes film slated to cross Rs 100 cr drb

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s film slated to cross Rs 100 cr

    The Kashmir Files box office report Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri film RCB

    The Kashmir Files box office report: Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film

    Oscar winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71 RCB

    Oscar-winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all RCB

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16 - ADT

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

    Tennis Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break snt

    Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines-dnm

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon