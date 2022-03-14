'Kim Kardashian in bed with me', brags Pete Davidson to Kanye West on text message

In a video, Kanye West claimed Pete Davidson texted him ‘bragging’ about sleeping with Kim Kardashian. West was seen praying to the camera.

Last night International rapper Kanye West blasted on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson. In a series of videos, which is now deleted, Kanye has claimed that he was being kept away from his children. The rapper also slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson for tormenting him.



Kanye West also alleged and blasted Pete Davidson for ‘bragging’ about sleeping with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over a shocking text exchange. “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, boasting about being in bed with my wife,” the rapper alleged in a video in which he was praying to the camera.



West also added, “I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name.” West also claimed, “Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife.”



He added, “I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’” In another clip that West shared said that he prayed to god that his children could come to his Sunday Service.



Meanwhile, Kanye has mentioned that his daughter is on TikTok. "I urged her to quit antagonising me with TikTok. I said I'd never do it again. "I am her father," he explained.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson, who has used comedian Dave Sirus' social media accounts, shared a peek of message exchange with Kanye.