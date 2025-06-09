Following the superhit title track, Saiyaara, Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri are now set to launch the second song ‘Barbaad’ from the film Saiyaara tomorrow morning! The film's producer and lead actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, have shared posts on social media, building anticipation for the song's launch.

Ever since the teaser release, Saiyaara — produced by YRF and directed by Mohit Suri — has become one of the most anticipated romantic films of 2025. Both YRF and Mohit are known for crafting timeless love stories. The debuting actors' incredible chemistry and brilliant performances have already won hearts.

A Love Story Written in the Stars

The title 'Saiyaara' has also piqued audience curiosity. It means a wandering celestial body. But in poetry and verse, it's often used for something luminous, mysterious, or ethereal (or a person) — a wandering star, always shining, guiding the way, but never fully within reach.

Ahan Pandey makes his Bollywood debut with this film, starring alongside Aneet Padda, who received acclaim for her performance in the series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Saiyaara is produced by YRF CEO Akshay Vidhani and will release worldwide in theatres on July 18, 2025.

Over the past 50 years, YRF has given India numerous classic love stories directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, currently in his 20th year in the industry, has delivered popular romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, and Ek Villain.