Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KIFF: Monami Ghosh to Subhashree Ganguly and more to perform at Kolkata International Film Festival

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    The 27th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival begins today, with a lineup of 104 feature films and 59 short films and documentaries from 40 nations.
     

    Due to the COVID-19 policy, the Kolkata International Film Festival was forced to take a two-year hiatus. This year's festival will take place from April 25 to May 1, one day shorter than the original film festival. According to Telegraph India, other changes include a venue shift from Netaji Indoor Stadium to Nazrul Mancha.
     

    This year, all of the different locations, including the Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Kolkata Information Centre, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan in Salt Lake, Nazrul Tirtha in New Town, and Cinema Centenary Building in Tollygunge, will be fully occupied.

    In all, 104 feature films and 59 short films and documentaries from 40 nations will be screened during the festival. According to Outlook India, preparations were on to prepare the venues for the influx of movie buffs and fans.
     

    After the launch on April 25, the iconic director Satyajit Ray's "Aranyer Dinratri" will be shown at both Rabindra Sadan and Nazrul Mancha. On April 26 at Sisir Mancha, director Shoojit Sircar will deliver the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture. On Ray's 101st birthday, May 1, all live cast and crew members have been invited to a special adda at Rabindra Sadan at 3 pm.
     

    Chidananda Dasgupta and Miklos Jancso will be honoured with a centennial memorial and special honours to Dilip Kumar, Jean-Claude Carrière, Jean-Paul Belmondo, and Abhishek Chatterjee.

    Ray will be the subject of exhibitions in the Nandan entryway and Nazrul Tirtha and Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Dilip Kumar, and Sandhya Mukhopadhyay in the Gaganendra Pradarshashala. On other levels of the venue, there will be exhibits on Dasgupta and Jancso and Dasgupta, Swatilekha Sengupta, and Abhishek Chatterjee. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    This is the 27th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival. It was originally started by the West Bengal state government in 1995 and is the third oldest film festival in the country. Also Read: Will Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar join Bollywood? Here's what we know

