    Will Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar join Bollywood? Here's what we know

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Is Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, interested in pursuing a career in film? You'll find special details inside.

    For Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's admirers, this is the most wonderful news ever. Sara is currently one of the most well-known celebrity children, and her images go viral anytime she is in town.

    Sara has 1.8 million Instagram followers, and her photos frequently leave her fans weak in the knees and begging for more. Sara is now highly interested in pursuing a career in Bollywood and has a tremendous interest in films, according to Bollywoodlife.
     

    Sara may make her Bollywood debut shortly, according to sources. She's always been interested in performing and has even attended some acting classes while doing brand endorsements. Sara completed her medical education at London University. The 24-year-old woman, on the other hand, wants to pursue a career in the world of glamour.
     

    Sara Tendulkar

    The insider goes on to say, "Sara, who usually keeps a low profile, could surprise the audience with her acting abilities. Her parents are incredibly supportive of any option she makes because she is extremely gifted. Sara is a model by trade, and her photos frequently make her followers swoon ". Also Read: Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

    Sara was said to be making her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor a few years back. Sachin, on the other hand, has rejected the accusations, allegedly saying, "Sara, my daughter, is doing well in her studies. irritated by all the unfounded rumours about her joining the film industry ". Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble

