Dulquer Salmaan reacted to the box office underperformance of his film 'I'm Game'. Responding to a fan who blamed his production house, the actor took responsibility for the film's shortcomings, asking the fan to 'blame me' instead of his team.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has reacted to the underperformance of his recently released film 'I'm Game' at the box office, defending his production house Wayfarer Films and saying that he would take responsibility for the film's shortcomings. The film marked Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after a three-year gap. It opened to mixed reviews following its release and underperformed at the box office.

On Wednesday, a fan of the actor alleged on X that Wayfarer Films was responsible for the film's failure. “There was a very long thread (Now deleted) which I posted after the release of ImGame. I have explained how WF messed up the project. It's true that sometimes it goes out of control but this time it was pure mistakes that happened from the production side. Hope you have seen that thread DQ!” the fan wrote.

Dulquer Salmaan Responds to Criticism

Dulquer responded to the post on X, acknowledging the fan's analysis while highlighting the complexities involved in making a film and stressing that movies cannot always be judged through a fixed formula. "I read through it. I’m not saying you were wrong in your analysis. You were mostly right. And trust me we are aware of all of it. But there are just times when from our end we can do everything right. But outside factors or other circumstances can turn those upside down. It’s easy to analyse an end product or result. But it takes 2-300 people to make a film. It’s never easy. Never simple. And never something you can apply formulae or academics to," wrote Dulquer Salmaan.

Defending his production team, the actor said he would stand by his colleagues and take responsibility for the outcome. "I’ll always stand by my team and if you want to blame someone, you can blame me.”

"No production house or actor in world cinema intends to make mistakes or a bad film. In life has everything gone the way you intended? So imagine an entity that operates with an internal team and multiple external teams. I’ll always stand by my team and if you want to blame someone you can blame me," added Dulquer Salmaan.

I read through it. I’m not saying you were wrong in your analysis. You were mostly right. And trust me we are aware of all of it. But there are just times when from our end we can do everything right. But outside factors or other circumstances can turn those upside down. It’s easy to analyse an end product or result. But it takes 2-300 people to make a film. It’s never easy. Never simple. And never something you can apply formulae or academics to. No production house or actor in world cinema intends to make mistakes or a bad film. In life has everything gone the way you intended ? So imagine an entity that operates with an internal team and multiple external teams. I’ll always stand by my team and if you want to blame someone you can blame me. — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) October 7, 2026

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt and Kathir in prominent roles. The film was released in theatres on September 3. (ANI)