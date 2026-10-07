International singer Mary Millben congratulated PM Narendra Modi on 25 years of public service. She described him as a 'shining beacon of the Indian dream' and praised his leadership and commitment to elevating the lives of 1.5 billion people.

International singer Mary Millben on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service, describing him as a "shining beacon of the Indian dream" and praising his leadership and commitment to the people of India.

Mary Millben shared a video on her X handle celebrating the milestone achieved by PM Narendra Modi, who completed a silver jubilee in the constitutional office. Beyond politics, Mary called for unity across all communities to celebrate a quarter-century of leadership dedicated to elevating 1.5 billion lives and shaping a prosperous, equal world.

'You Inspire Us All'

"Hello to my beloved India and Indian communities across the world. Today we celebrate the significant achievement and leadership of my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating 25 years in public service to the great motherland, the nation of India. 12 years serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat and 12 years serving as Prime Minister," said Mary Millben.

She added, "And now entering this great milestone of 25 years, we honour you, Prime Minister Modi, for your compassionate leadership to see all people experience just what you have experienced, the Indian dream. You are a shining beacon of the Indian dream and you inspire us all, young and old, to dream big and believe beyond. Thank you for making sure that every soldier, every farmer, every woman, every religion, every senior, every young person and child is supported, elevated and heard."

The singer also extended her prayers and blessings to Prime Minister Modi, wishing him greater wisdom as he leads the country and works towards expanding opportunities and equality across India.

"I pray the blessings of the Lord upon you, Prime Minister Modi. May you lead in greater wisdom over the 1.5 billion precious lives given under your guardianship. May God's abundant grace rest upon you as you expand greater grace and equal opportunity across India. And may you always remember that it's never by our might or power, but it is by God's spirit that empowers us to effectively lead. Thank you for 25 years of service, my friend, and may God continue to bless you abundantly," said Mary Millben.

American singer and global artist @MaryMillben releases a heartfelt message congratulating PM @NarendraModi on completing 25 years of public service—from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to serving as Prime Minister of India. Beyond politics, Mary calls for unity across all communities to celebrate a quarter-century of leadership dedicated to elevating 1.5 billion lives and shaping a prosperous, equal world. @PMOIndia @WSB_Speakers #25YearsOfPublicLife #PMModi #Leadership #India #25SaalSevaOnDD — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 7, 2026

A Quarter-Century in Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached this monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.

Modi first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and remained in the post until May 2014. He subsequently transitioned to national politics and assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held since then.

Acknowledging the milestone, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a formal resolution to felicitate Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years of uninterrupted executive leadership.

The milestone marks 25 years since Modi first assumed a constitutional executive office, spanning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his subsequent years as Prime Minister.

(ANI)