The conversation later shifted to a more personal topic as Joe Jonas discussed life as a co-parent following his separation from actress Sophie Turner. Joe expressed gratitude for their ability to work together in raising their two daughters despite the challenges that followed their split.

He acknowledged that having a supportive co-parent has helped him navigate difficult moments and emphasized how much his children mean to him. Joe described his daughters as a source of strength and happiness, saying that even during tough times, their affection helps put everything into perspective.

Joe and Sophie first connected in 2016 through Instagram and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples. After getting engaged in 2017, they married in Las Vegas in 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding in France. Though the couple later separated, Joe’s comments suggest they remain focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

The latest podcast episode offered fans both laughter and heartfelt honesty, showcasing the Jonas brothers’ strong family bond and their willingness to share personal experiences from different chapters of their lives.