Kesari to Gold: Akshay Kumar's biggest Bollywood openers at the box office

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood star whose movies haven't yet hit the 30 crore mark on the first day. Hopes are high that 'Housefull 5' might achieve this feat. Here's a look at Akshay's 6 biggest openers so far, all earning 20 crore+ on day one...