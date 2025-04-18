- Home
Akshay Kumar returns to patriotic cinema with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Set in post-massacre India, the film highlights a landmark legal battle
Akshay Kumar’s Patriotic Return with Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar returns to his patriotic roots in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, a gripping courtroom drama based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire. The film, released on April 18 and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
Film’s Setting and Theme: Set against the tragic backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film centers around lawyer C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle for justice, promising a powerful narrative that has already sparked audience interest.
Akshay’s Remuneration Strategy: While Akshay is known to charge anywhere between Rs 60 to Rs 145 crore per film, he revealed during HTLS 2024 that he now prefers a profit-sharing model over a fixed fee, potentially applying the same approach for Kesari 2.
Upcoming Projects: Following Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Welcome 3, Skyforce, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla, further solidifying his packed release schedule.