Kesari Chapter 2: 10 powerful dialogues from Akshay Kumar's film
Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan starrer film 'Kesari Chapter 2' has been released. Along with a great story, this film also has some powerful dialogues. You can read some such dialogues here
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 05:10 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
In court, it's not about right and wrong, it's about winning and losing.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
If the British oppressors are wrong, then the Indians who endure oppression without raising their voice are even more wrong.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
I'm no longer interested in old friends, nor do I have the desire to make new ones.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
It's better to forget some things.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
There's only one way to save the crown... it's a bit eccentric, but it's genius... and it doesn't just speak, it roars.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
That's the beauty of the law, someone is always breaking it.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
This animal will no longer scream, it will roar.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
You can shoot me or hang me, but listen carefully... Get The F#&k Out My Country.
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
My future will be taken care of by a bottle of whiskey, you think about their future.
