'Kesari Chapter 2' Box Office report: Akshay Kumar's movie earns THIS
Kesari Chapter 2 Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film, Kesari Chapter 2, sees an increase in earnings on its fifth day, Tuesday, compared to Monday
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 09:21 AM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
The buzz around Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 hasn't faded. The film continues to perform at the box office. The fifth-day collection figures are now available.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Kesari 2 earned more on Tuesday compared to Monday. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected 4.75 crores.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has collected 38.75 crores at the Indian box office in 5 days. Trade analysts believe the film's earnings are likely to increase over the weekend.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Kesari 2's worldwide collection has crossed 56 crores. The film's budget is reportedly 150 crores.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Kesari Chapter 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar's films Selfiee (16.50 crores), Samrat Prithviraj (24.30 crores), and Bell Bottom (26.50 crores) in just 3 days. Now, it has beaten Mission Raniganj (31 crores).
67
Image Credit : instagram
Reportedly, the makers of Kesari 2 have implemented a clever strategy to boost the film's mid-week earnings by reducing the ticket price to 99 rupees.
77
Image Credit : instagram
In Kesari Chapter 2, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Akshay Kumar plays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. The patriotic film is resonating with audiences. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.
