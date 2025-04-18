'Kesari Chapter 2': Akshay Kumar's box-office hits in 2021; Check here
In 2019, three Akshay Kumar films - Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz - rocked the box office. Learn about their earnings and highlights
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 02:11 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay's 3 films reach the 200 crore club
Akshay Kumar releases 2-3 films every year. But in recent years, his films were not hitting the mark. Here are three 2019 movies that crossed ₹200 crore.
28
Image Credit : instagram
A very lucky year for Akshay
2019 was a tremendous year for Akshay Kumar at the box office. The superstar rocked the box office with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz.
38
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Mission Mangal
Released on August 15, 2019, this science fiction movie earned a total of ₹290.59 crore.
48
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Movie based on India's achievement
"Mission Mangal" collected ₹238.80 crore in India and ₹51.79 crore overseas. It was the 8th biggest hit of 2019.
58
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Housefull 4
Akshay Kumar led this multi-starrer movie, which earned ₹296 crore worldwide.
68
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Comedy movie rocked the box office
Housefull 4 earned ₹245 crore in India and ₹51 crore overseas. It was the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019.
78
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Good Newz
Akshay Kumar's Good Newz also crossed the 200 crore mark.
88
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Good Newz joins the 200 crore club
Good Newz starred Akshay alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie collected ₹201.14 crore.
Top Stories